Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twitter were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Twitter by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 90,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 3.7 %

TWTR opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of -222.15 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,234,640 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

