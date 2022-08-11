Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,905. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

