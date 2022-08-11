Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPL were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Price Performance

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.