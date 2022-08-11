Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 339,775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in State Street were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after purchasing an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

State Street Trading Up 3.0 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.