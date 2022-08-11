Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,020 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $269.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.39. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

