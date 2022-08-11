Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 417 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVR were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $2,680,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,663,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 331.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,393.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,232.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,524.11. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

