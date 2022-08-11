Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 60,401 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 60,401 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

