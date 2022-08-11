Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVR were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,393.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,232.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4,524.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

