Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,818 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,250,000 after acquiring an additional 273,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $141.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

