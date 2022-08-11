TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

