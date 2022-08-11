Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Price Performance

Telos stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

