Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.86.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $84.98 on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57.

Temenos Announces Dividend

Temenos Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

