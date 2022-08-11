The Beauty Health Company to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Beauty Health Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of SKIN stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.41. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,358,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.