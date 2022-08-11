The Beauty Health Company to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beauty Health Trading Up 9.4 %

SKIN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.41. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,358,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.