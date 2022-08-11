The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

