The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $9.50

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATEC opened at $7.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $827.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,658,634 shares in the company, valued at $44,420,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 79,700 shares of company stock worth $563,300 and sold 300,000 shares worth $2,339,500. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 348,834 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 44.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $3,739,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 55.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 617,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 219,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.