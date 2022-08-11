The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price to $15.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.46.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Playtika’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Playtika by 13.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.