The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.93.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Progressive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

