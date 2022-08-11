Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Tilly's Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $233.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Tilly's

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly's

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tilly’s by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

