TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Critical Comparison

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 117.69% 8.97% 4.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG and Fidus Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion 2.00 $230.90 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $90.45 million 5.46 $116.10 million $4.03 5.01

Dividends

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment.

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TPG and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 5 3 0 2.38 Fidus Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50

TPG presently has a consensus price target of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Given TPG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats TPG on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

