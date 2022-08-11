Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $961.02

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 961.02 ($11.61) and traded as high as GBX 967.80 ($11.69). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.54), with a volume of 26,795 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £283.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,937.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 925.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 961.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

