Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Up 1%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
Transurban Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.
Transurban Group Company Profile
Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
