Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $78,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $415.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.51 and its 200 day moving average is $391.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.