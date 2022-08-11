UBS Group Increases Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 2,925

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,129.17.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

