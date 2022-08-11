UBS Group Lowers Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target to €1.85

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.06) to €1.70 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.
Air France-KLM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.56.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.