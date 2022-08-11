Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $381.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

