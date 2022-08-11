Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

