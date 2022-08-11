Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.62.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.