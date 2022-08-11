Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 771,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,524.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,848 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,524.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 113,870 shares of company stock worth $550,616. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Further Reading
