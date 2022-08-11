Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 771,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,524.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,848 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,524.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 113,870 shares of company stock worth $550,616. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultralife Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.