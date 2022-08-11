Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) versus UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Union Dental and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A UpHealth -234.49% -20.93% -13.49%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A UpHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Union Dental and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

UpHealth has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 515.14%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Union Dental.

Volatility & Risk

Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Union Dental and UpHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UpHealth $123.79 million 0.80 -$340.90 million ($2.55) -0.27

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UpHealth.

Summary

UpHealth beats Union Dental on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

