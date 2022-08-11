United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

UMC stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

