United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.