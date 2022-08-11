United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
