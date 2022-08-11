Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Unity Software by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Unity Software Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of U opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.