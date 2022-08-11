Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UPST. Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

