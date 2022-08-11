Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$40.24 and last traded at C$40.18. Approximately 45,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 108,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.57.
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.60.
See Also
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.