Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 522.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

