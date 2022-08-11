Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $832.60

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.13). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($10.06), with a volume of 162,101 shares changing hands.
Vedanta Resources Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 832.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 832.60.
About Vedanta Resources
Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.
See Also
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.