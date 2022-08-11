VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $96,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.8 %

VeriSign stock opened at $199.85 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

