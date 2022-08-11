Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verona Pharma traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 1210319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VRNA. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $658.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

