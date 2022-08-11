Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Cut to Sell at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has 155.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

VWDRY opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.08. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

