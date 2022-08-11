Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Up 1.2%

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,348 ($16.29) and last traded at GBX 1,342 ($16.22). 15,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 24,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,326 ($16.02).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VID. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) target price on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Videndum Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £633.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,485.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

Videndum Dividend Announcement

About Videndum

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

