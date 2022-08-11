Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.80.

Several research firms recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 31.8% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 652,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,498 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,296,000.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.