Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.02. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 2,613 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Vivid Seats

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

