Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VMC opened at $174.52 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

