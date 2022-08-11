Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.50. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.