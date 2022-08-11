Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 535.8% in July

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 535.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 337.0 days.

Shares of WKRCF stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

