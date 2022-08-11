Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 535.8% in July

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 535.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 337.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Shares of WKRCF stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
