Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $82,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $330.79 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.47.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

