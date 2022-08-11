Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MediWound (MDWD)

MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/10/2022 – MediWound had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.00.
- 8/9/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – MediWound had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
MediWound Stock Performance
MDWD opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.05. MediWound Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
