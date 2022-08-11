Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MediWound (MDWD)

MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2022 – MediWound had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.00.

8/9/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – MediWound had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – MediWound is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MediWound Stock Performance

MDWD opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.05. MediWound Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Get MediWound Ltd alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.