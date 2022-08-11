Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $319.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $319.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.67.

NYSE:CI opened at $287.07 on Monday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

