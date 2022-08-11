Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $47.00 at Cowen

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
