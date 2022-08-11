Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $47.00 at Cowen

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 236,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 158,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.