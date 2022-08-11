Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

